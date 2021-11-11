November 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm today with some sunshine during the morning. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s. Rain is likely after 1pm today. Rain totals between 0.25″ to 0.50″ are expected with winds gusting between 35 to 40 mph this afternoon. Friday will bring some sunshine in the morning with evening clouds and a slim chance of a sprinkle or flurry. A few lake-effect rain or snow showers are possible on Saturday. A light rain and snow mix is more likely on Sunday especially for the afternoon and evening. There is a chance that a coating of accumulation may stick to the grass by early Monday morning.

