Nurse wins $200K just hours into retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A woman who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic won big in the Kentucky Lottery on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the nurse recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job.

Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a scratch-off ticket, WKYT reported.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

The woman scratched off the ticket at the store and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

The nurse decided to take a lump sum of $142,000 after taxes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

