Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.

The palace said the 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

It said that “mindful of her doctors’ recent advice,” the queen will not attend another engagement, the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

The palace said at the time that the queen, who served in World War II as an army driver, had a “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service.

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as Houston concert continued
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
How the COVID-19 pandemic's end may look
Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman dashes to world record