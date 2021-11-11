Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

“I wanted you to shoot”: Toledo Police release video from school arrest

The 39-year-old suspect was subdued by civilians.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released the body cam for a man arrested inside the Toledo Technology Academy after they say he led officers on a chase last Friday.

TPD said the suspect, Leland Pickens, 39, tried to break into his girlfriend’s house and 911 was called.

Pickens already had two open warrants for burglary.

The body cam shows the the suspect with his hands in the air as officers give him several orders.

Pickens does not comply as it appears he is baiting the officer to try to get him or shoot him.

Later, video shows him running into a TPS school. He was eventually taken down by a pipefitter and other contractors who were working in Toledo Technology Academy, and subsequently arrested.

While walking Pickens out of the building to the police car, the arresting officer taunts Pickens: “You want to fake like [you’re] pulling a gun on me?”

Pickens responds: “Yeah, because I wanted you to shoot.”

Officer: “I know you were trying to get me to do that. But I’m smarter than that.”

Toledo Public Schools says no kids were ever in danger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

Latest News

The officer showed extreme restraint when he came face to face with the suspect
Suspect tries to get TPD officer to shoot him
Memorial Dedication
Van Buren dedicates new memorial for veterans
Housing First Stabilizes Homeless
Downpours and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, with winds gusting past 40mph through the...
Rain, wind rolling through northwest Ohio