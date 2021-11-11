“I wanted you to shoot”: Toledo Police release video from school arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released the body cam for a man arrested inside the Toledo Technology Academy after they say he led officers on a chase last Friday.

TPD said the suspect, Leland Pickens, 39, tried to break into his girlfriend’s house and 911 was called.

Pickens already had two open warrants for burglary.

The body cam shows the the suspect with his hands in the air as officers give him several orders.

Pickens does not comply as it appears he is baiting the officer to try to get him or shoot him.

Later, video shows him running into a TPS school. He was eventually taken down by a pipefitter and other contractors who were working in Toledo Technology Academy, and subsequently arrested.

While walking Pickens out of the building to the police car, the arresting officer taunts Pickens: “You want to fake like [you’re] pulling a gun on me?”

Pickens responds: “Yeah, because I wanted you to shoot.”

Officer: “I know you were trying to get me to do that. But I’m smarter than that.”

Toledo Public Schools says no kids were ever in danger.

