Rain, wind rolling through northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gusty winds and a quick round of rain are moving through northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this afternoon.

Cities west of I-75 had already measured 40+ mph winds out ahead of the main line, and Toledo Express clocked a 48mph gust from the south as the leading edge swept through Lucas County between 2pm-3pm.

Rain amounts will average only 1/4″ to 1/2″, ending our longest streak of dry days since mid-May.

More gusts from the southwest are expected Friday, between 30-40mph -- and high temperatures will only muster near 40 degrees over the weekend, with our first snowflakes of the season likely for Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.