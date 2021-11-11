Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rain, wind rolling through northwest Ohio

40+ mph gusts through sunset; more wind Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gusty winds and a quick round of rain are moving through northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan this afternoon.

Cities west of I-75 had already measured 40+ mph winds out ahead of the main line, and Toledo Express clocked a 48mph gust from the south as the leading edge swept through Lucas County between 2pm-3pm.

Rain amounts will average only 1/4″ to 1/2″, ending our longest streak of dry days since mid-May.

More gusts from the southwest are expected Friday, between 30-40mph -- and high temperatures will only muster near 40 degrees over the weekend, with our first snowflakes of the season likely for Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

Latest News

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Marathon Classic
LPGA tournament changes name to Dana Open
Keitha Sheares takes love for seafood to a whole new level!
Dine in the 419: Hotbox Bistro!