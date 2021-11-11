Residents near Monroe St crime scene unsettled after latest shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 6 pm Toledo Police responded to reports of shooting off Monroe St near Wendover Dr. TPD tells 13 ABC one person was shot and is in critical condition at a hospital. They also said they took one person to the public safety building for questioning.

Residents near the scene of the crime say they are alarmed that the shooting took place so close to their homes.

“When I came up here I saw like 10 or 15 cop cars,” says Joey Carr. “It makes me feel kind of scared knowing that my house is about half a mile down the road and hopefully it doesn’t get closer.”

Carr went on to say he hopes something changes soon, so he can have a future in the city.

“With me being young and all, I hope this is a place I can raise my family. And I don’t want to raise my family in a place of violence.”

