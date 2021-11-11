Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Residents near Monroe St crime scene unsettled after latest shooting

The shooting on Wednesday evening leaves one person in critical condition, and resident feeling uneasy.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Around 6 pm Toledo Police responded to reports of shooting off Monroe St near Wendover Dr. TPD tells 13 ABC one person was shot and is in critical condition at a hospital. They also said they took one person to the public safety building for questioning.

Residents near the scene of the crime say they are alarmed that the shooting took place so close to their homes.

“When I came up here I saw like 10 or 15 cop cars,” says Joey Carr. “It makes me feel kind of scared knowing that my house is about half a mile down the road and hopefully it doesn’t get closer.”

Carr went on to say he hopes something changes soon, so he can have a future in the city.

“With me being young and all, I hope this is a place I can raise my family. And I don’t want to raise my family in a place of violence.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Person in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon shooting
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test
Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
One injured in shooting on Monroe near Douglas

Latest News

One shooting on Platt and 6th Street and another on Monroe Street near Wendover Drive.
2 shootings in a 4 hour period
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside
Donte Gilmer in court for felonious assault
Donte Gilmer in court for felonious assault
North Toledo PAL athletic field proposed
North Toledo PAL athletic field proposed