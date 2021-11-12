Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Residents near Monroe St crime scene unsettled after latest shooting
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside
The domestic violence suspect took police on a high speed chase.
“I wanted you to shoot”: Toledo Police release video from school arrest

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains...
Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim
Many viewers took to the comments in defense of the shooter, but Joshua Williams, a law...
Man shoots person stealing his car, lawyer says it will be a tough case in court
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman