11/11/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain ending early, clearing overnight, breezy, lows near 40. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, breezy, chance of a few evening rain or snow showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: Chance of AM flurries, then mostly cloudy and chilly, highs in the lower 40s. SUNDAY: A rain/snow mix likely, up to 1″ of snow possible by Sunday night, becoming breezy with daytime high temperatures only in the upper 30s.