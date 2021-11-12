11/11/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Big cool down on the way
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain ending early, clearing overnight, breezy, lows near 40. FRIDAY: AM sun, PM clouds, breezy, chance of a few evening rain or snow showers, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. SATURDAY: Chance of AM flurries, then mostly cloudy and chilly, highs in the lower 40s. SUNDAY: A rain/snow mix likely, up to 1″ of snow possible by Sunday night, becoming breezy with daytime high temperatures only in the upper 30s.