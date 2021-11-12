Traffic
11/12: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

First snow of the season this weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Blade Holiday Parade will see light rain/snow showers with a continued breeze, so bundle up along the parade route! Highs will only muster the low-40s. Sunday carries a better chance for our first sticking snow of the season, with morning lows near freezing and highs remaining in the 30s. About 1″ is possible in Toledo (higher northwest) on grassy/elevated surfaces; significant accumulations unlikely on the roads here. Most of that would fall Sunday PM.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

11/12: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
11/12: Derek's Friday Noon Weather
Sticking Snow Likely Sunday
November 12th Weather Forecast