11/12: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

The Blade Holiday Parade will see light rain/snow showers with a continued breeze, so bundle up along the parade route! Highs will only muster the low-40s. Sunday carries a better chance for our first sticking snow of the season, with morning lows near freezing and highs remaining in the 30s. About 1″ is possible in Toledo (higher northwest) on grassy/elevated surfaces; significant accumulations unlikely on the roads here. Most of that would fall Sunday PM.

