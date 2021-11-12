Traffic
11/12: Derek’s Friday Noon Weather

Getting our first taste of winter this weekend with accumulating snow possible.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Partly sunny for the rest of today with highs in the mid-50s. A few sprinkles and flurries will be possible from later today through tonight, when lows will be in the low 30s. Scattered rain and snow showers are likely Saturday as highs will only be in the low 40s, but any snow is not expected to stick. A couple rounds of snow are likely Sunday during the early morning and daytime hours. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Up to 1″ of snow will be possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Drying out and warming up early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

