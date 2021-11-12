911 Ready Bags contain items to help police comfort those with autism

LUNA PIER, Michigan (WTVG) - At the Luna Pier Police Department, officers have new ways to connect to the community. They’re called 911 Ready bags.

“When I saw what they had in these bags, I was amazed that someone actually took the time to put these together and give them to law enforcement agencies so that we can help deal with these individuals who are on the spectrum and have different behavioral or other issues that they need to deal with,” said Luna Pier Police Chief John Poe.

The bags contain items to help comfort anyone who is on the autism spectrum, has post traumatic stress, or lives with Alzheimer’s. Inside each, you’ll find water and a snack, plus a noise-cancelling headset, a weighted blanket, various age level items for fidgeting.

“People on the spectrum, they lock in on something. Being able to fidget, it allows them to focus and they can communicate more freely,” adds Chief Poe. “One of the big issues is often times, someone on the spectrum, they can’t handle confrontation. They can’t handle a lot of ambient noise or other distracting things and they will sometimes pretty much just shut down. By having some of the items that we have in the bag, we’re able to get their attention locked onto that, get them focused away from all the ambient noises or commotion that’s going around them.”

Chief Poe says he understands the need for kits like these. His adult son is on the spectrum.

“From my experiences with my son being able to deal with others who are on the spectrum possibly PTSD or Alzheimer’s, I know how to take a different approach to it and that’s just simply from being a parent of someone that’s on the spectrum, but , you know, unfortunately we’re not trained for everything,” explains Chief Poe. “You know, with you have a situation where you have someone, you need to find someone that’s lost and you’re speaking to someone, and they’re on the spectrum, and they’ve shut down. To be able to get them to calm down enough to converse with you and hopefully get you to where you need to go is very important.”

The bags were donated by the non-profit organization Mimi’s Mission. Bags also went to police departments throughout Monroe County, including Dundee, South Rockwood, Carleton, and Erie Township.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.