Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

911 Ready Bags contain items to help police comfort those with autism

Inside the donated bags are weighted blankets, noise-cancelling headsets, and fidget items.
These 911 Ready Bags contain sensory items to help when someone on the spectrum is involved in...
These 911 Ready Bags contain sensory items to help when someone on the spectrum is involved in a police matter.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNA PIER, Michigan (WTVG) - At the Luna Pier Police Department, officers have new ways to connect to the community. They’re called 911 Ready bags.

“When I saw what they had in these bags, I was amazed that someone actually took the time to put these together and give them to law enforcement agencies so that we can help deal with these individuals who are on the spectrum and have different behavioral or other issues that they need to deal with,” said Luna Pier Police Chief John Poe.

The bags contain items to help comfort anyone who is on the autism spectrum, has post traumatic stress, or lives with Alzheimer’s. Inside each, you’ll find water and a snack, plus a noise-cancelling headset, a weighted blanket, various age level items for fidgeting.

“People on the spectrum, they lock in on something. Being able to fidget, it allows them to focus and they can communicate more freely,” adds Chief Poe. “One of the big issues is often times, someone on the spectrum, they can’t handle confrontation. They can’t handle a lot of ambient noise or other distracting things and they will sometimes pretty much just shut down. By having some of the items that we have in the bag, we’re able to get their attention locked onto that, get them focused away from all the ambient noises or commotion that’s going around them.”

Chief Poe says he understands the need for kits like these. His adult son is on the spectrum.

“From my experiences with my son being able to deal with others who are on the spectrum possibly PTSD or Alzheimer’s, I know how to take a different approach to it and that’s just simply from being a parent of someone that’s on the spectrum, but , you know, unfortunately we’re not trained for everything,” explains Chief Poe. “You know, with you have a situation where you have someone, you need to find someone that’s lost and you’re speaking to someone, and they’re on the spectrum, and they’ve shut down. To be able to get them to calm down enough to converse with you and hopefully get you to where you need to go is very important.”

The bags were donated by the non-profit organization Mimi’s Mission. Bags also went to police departments throughout Monroe County, including Dundee, South Rockwood, Carleton, and Erie Township.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Residents near Monroe St crime scene unsettled after latest shooting
Ana Burke was last seen Nov. 11 in Stark County, Ohio. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside

Latest News

Penta Career Center
Teen unemployment at historic low
Holidays at the Manor House
Holidays at the Manor House
Cancer drug shortage affecting people in the Toledo region
Cancer drug shortage affecting people in the Toledo region
Johnston Fruit Farms has been open for more than 50 years
Local orchard helping preserve the rich history of dozens of apple varieties