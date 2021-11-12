Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Cedar Point replacing Antique Cars with new culinary location

Wicked Twister will also be removed for the 2022 season.
Cedar Point will be replacing the Antique Cars with a new culinary location.
Cedar Point will be replacing the Antique Cars with a new culinary location.(Cedar Point)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is making some big changes to the park’s attractions for the 2022 season. Park officials already announced the removal of the Wicked Twister roller coaster, though it remains intact as of this writing. Now, it’s Frontier Town that’s undergoing a makeover.

As part of the updates to that section of the park, the Antique Cars have been removed and will be replaced with a previously announced new culinary location. A park spokesman reassures visitors that the Cadillac Cars remain on-site and the covered bridge will be left intact.

Further details about the new culinary location have not yet been released.

