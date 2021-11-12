Holidays at the Manor House back in-person this year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A beloved holiday tradition is back! Holidays at the Manor House open to the public in less than a month, and decorating is underway.

It’s been two years since you could walk through the manor house, taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of the holiday season.

Shannon Hughes is the Director of Programming and Education for Metroparks Toledo. “It has been a tradition for over 45 years,” she says. “And you see generation after generation. And what’s really wonderful is you hear when you’re walking through the house ‘my great grandmother brought me here,’ and then they’ve got their own little ones they’re bringing.”

Last year, the tour was only available virtually. That’s still an option. But, new this year, you’ll have to reserve a time slot before you head out.

“For the first time ever,” Hughes explains, “we are limiting numbers a little bit. So we are asking that you go online and reserve a ticket. But they are free.”

And that’s something that has never changed.

She tells 13abc, “It’s our ‘thank you’ to the community for all the support they show Metroparks every day, 365 days. We couldn’t do it without our volunteers, without our members, and most importantly, everybody who comes and enjoys.”

Holidays at the Manor House takes a ton of planning and decorating. In fact, nearly three weeks of decking the halls for nine days of Christmas cheer.

Hughes says, “We actually start our process in February. So, in February of 2022, we’ll actually make our decorator suggestions for December 2022.”

She expects 20-25,000 people to come out for Holidays at the Manor House. But she says volunteers are still needed.

Holidays at the Manor House is open to the public from December 4-12, from 9:00 AM to the last time slot at 7:30 PM.

If you’re looking to sign up to tour during Holidays at the Manor House or volunteer for the event, you can visit the Metroparks website.

