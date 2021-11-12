Housing First helps homeless find stability

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Housing First program has a 96% success rate in getting and keeping people who have struggled with homelessness in permanent housing.

The goal of this program that is funded by the Lucas County Homelessness Board is to provide people with a stable place to live so they can move beyond worrying about where they are going to sleep and eat and focus on treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Ronelle Scott runs the program at Unison Health and says “We are eliminating them from being homeless, from being hungry, From not having to have their own. To having somewhere where they can lay their head down safely. To nobody saying you got to go. And be able to be comfortable with living alone.”

Housing First pays for the first month’s rent, and security deposit. It gives the person two weeks of groceries and pays for basic furniture. Then Unison works with the clients to help them learn to live on their own. Scott says “We show them how to manage to pay bills doing a budget. If you don’t have income, how to find jobs. How to find resources to assist you until you can get a job.”

