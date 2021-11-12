Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lawyer: car theft alone does not justify lethal force

Lawyer says stolen property does not green light to use lethal force.
Lawyer says stolen property does not green light to use lethal force.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday TPD responded to a person shot on Monroe Street. They say the victim was shot as he stole the car of Demetric Williams. Williams was detained by police and faces a charge of felonious assault with the victim being seriously harmed.

Some 13abc viewers took to the comment section to defend William’s actions. “Free the man that was trying to protect his property.”

Joshua Williams is an adjunct professor at Adrian College, teaching constitutional and criminal law.

“There is a difference between actively being involved in a carjacking and watching your property being taken away. At no point in time are we allowed to just defend our property as it pertains to our vehicle,” says Williams. He went on to say, “If I’m at a gas station and I walk into a gas station and someone hops in my vehicle and steals it, and while they drive away I have my gun on me. I can’t just draw and start shooting how we see in the movies. That’s not self-defense.”

According to Williams, a lot of facts will need to be presented to the court to prove there was an imminent danger to the victim.

“It’s going to be very fact-specific here about how far the individual was away. If the door is still open and you’re standing in the doorway when he attempts to drive off, that’s different than if you’re standing across the street and he is driving off and you fire a shot.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

Latest News

Karis Willow - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Karis Willow - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Korean War veteran, retired with 23 years of service under his belt.
89-year-old veteran with a passion for the American flag
Robert Rowan's years in the service may be over, but his passion for his country remains the...
89-year-old war vet works to sell and maintain American flags
Memorial Dedication
Van Buren dedicates new memorial to veterans