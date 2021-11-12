Lawyer: car theft alone does not justify lethal force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday TPD responded to a person shot on Monroe Street. They say the victim was shot as he stole the car of Demetric Williams. Williams was detained by police and faces a charge of felonious assault with the victim being seriously harmed.

Some 13abc viewers took to the comment section to defend William’s actions. “Free the man that was trying to protect his property.”

Joshua Williams is an adjunct professor at Adrian College, teaching constitutional and criminal law.

“There is a difference between actively being involved in a carjacking and watching your property being taken away. At no point in time are we allowed to just defend our property as it pertains to our vehicle,” says Williams. He went on to say, “If I’m at a gas station and I walk into a gas station and someone hops in my vehicle and steals it, and while they drive away I have my gun on me. I can’t just draw and start shooting how we see in the movies. That’s not self-defense.”

According to Williams, a lot of facts will need to be presented to the court to prove there was an imminent danger to the victim.

“It’s going to be very fact-specific here about how far the individual was away. If the door is still open and you’re standing in the doorway when he attempts to drive off, that’s different than if you’re standing across the street and he is driving off and you fire a shot.”

