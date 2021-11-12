November 12th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny early on Friday with a high in the low to middle 50s. More clouds will arrive for the afternoon and evening. An isolated sprinkle or flurry is possible this evening and tonight. A few lake-effect snow showers are possible mainly northwest of US 24 early on Saturday. A few sprinkles or flurries are also possible in the afternoon north of US 6. Snow (possibly mixing with rain) is likely on Sunday. Snow totals up to 1″ of accumulation is possible on the grass and elevated objects. Highs will be in the upper 30s Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s most of next week. Wednesday will be warmer with a high in the upper 50s.

