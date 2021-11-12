Van Buren dedicates new memorial to veterans

VAN BUREN, Ohio (WTVG) - Since the battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, over 40 million Americans have served in the United States military.

A few of those veterans were family members of Jacob Deiter, a Van Buren High School senior working towards becoming an Eagle Scout. As part of his project, Deiter wanted to pay tribute to veterans in his hometown.

“We wanted to do some kind of memorial, visited a lot of different areas, McComb was one of them, Bloomdale was another one we visited,” explained Deiter. “So there was a lot of different opportunities that we wanted to be able to look at to influence this one.”

Ed May, the mayor of Van Buren, told us that Deiter came to him back in 2019 and said “What vision do you have for the village?” Mayor May said he told Deiter, “You know what would be really nice? We don’t have a place we honor our vets.”

From there Deiter went ahead with the project. He worked for the last two years getting the project approved, then he had to raise money for the build. And there were the many of hours of construction that went into the build itself.

It all came together today. Deiter’s grandfather, a Vietnam veteran, helped him raise the army flag. Deiter said that his service was a big inspiration for the memorial.

“He and my dad and my uncle have all been active in the military,” added Deiter. “When Ed said, ‘You know we want to do something for the veterans,’ I was like, I have veterans in my family, this would be a great thing, I really would appreciate doing something like this.”

Many people came out for the dedication ceremony today, including quite a few veterans. After the memorial was unveiled, it was clear to community members that Jacob’s hard work was a perfect tribute to those who have sacrificed so much.

“He gets all the credit,” said Mayor May. “He just basically gave us the designs and said, ‘Do you like it or not like it?’ He made a few changes to the design for what we have today. So, he’s done a great job.”

