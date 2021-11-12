Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

With future at Penn State set, Liberty Benton’s Karis Willow eyes a state title

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Karis Willow is one of the top volleyball players in the state, and the Liberty Benton junior is living out her dream after committing to the university she’s had her heart set on since she was a child. Growing up watching her older sisters on the court, Karis fell in love with volleyball at a young age.

“It wasn’t really until seventh or eighth grade that I was like wow, I really love this. I just loved coming (to the gym) every day. You know this is what you want to do for your life when you don’t mind the conditioning, you don’t mind the hard practices,” said Willow.

“Her work ethic is really strong. She’s just a joy. Her talent is phenomenal. She has been blessed with such a gift in her athletic ability. In volleyball particular, she’s a smart player,” mentioned Head Coach Julie Todd.

All of her hard work is paying off, from a young age Willow wanted to be a Nittany Lion. In September, she received an email to play for Penn State, fulfilling her childhood dream.

“I am still in awe, I’m speechless about everything that has happened in the past year. When you put on your jersey you’re representing your family, your school, your community. So when I put on my Penn State jersey, I can’t wait to represent them too.”

Willow still has some unfinished business before she takes off for college. On Friday, Willow and the Liberty Benton Eagles are making their second appearance at the volleyball state semifinals with the goal of bringing home around state championship.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman
Rasheed Fisher
Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself in to police
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test.
Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

Latest News

For the first time since it opened 7 years ago, Indian Creek Zoo is throwing the switch on a...
Indian Creek Zoo throwing the switch on “The Gift of Lights.”
Karis Willow - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Karis Willow - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Korean War veteran, retired with 23 years of service under his belt.
89-year-old veteran with a passion for the American flag
Robert Rowan's years in the service may be over, but his passion for his country remains the...
89-year-old war vet works to sell and maintain American flags