5-year-old girl abducted found safe

Ana Burke found safe nearly 470 miles away from where she was last seen,
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ana Burke, 5, was abducted on Wednesday night by Johnathan Stinnent, 36. According to Ana’s babysitter, who is in a relationship with Stinnent, Ana and Stinnent went to the restroom while the group were at a Goodwill in Canton, Ohio. She says that was the last time she saw them.

“Anytime we have a 5-year-old juvenile go missing and unaccounted for, she was expected to be home at 7 in the evening and has never shown up at the location we have no further updates where she is. We become concerned obviously with the fact she’s unaccounted for,” says Major Jim Monigold of Jackson Township Police.

Friday evening, Ana was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois, about 470 miles away from where she was last seen. Stinnent is currently in police custody.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

