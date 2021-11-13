Traffic
Central Catholic advances on last second field goal

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A late turnover and a Cole Tishler 28-yard field goal in the closing seconds put Central Catholic over Highland in the playoffs for Division II with a 23-20 victory Friday night.

Whitmer and Findlay both lost their games, and Clyde fell to Van Wert. You can see those highlights above.

Then a preview of the Archbold playoff game coming up Saturday below:

Then check out the top three plays of the night in The Trifecta!

