Central Catholic advances on last second field goal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A late turnover and a Cole Tishler 28-yard field goal in the closing seconds put Central Catholic over Highland in the playoffs for Division II with a 23-20 victory Friday night.

Whitmer and Findlay both lost their games, and Clyde fell to Van Wert. You can see those highlights above.

Then a preview of the Archbold playoff game coming up Saturday below:

Then check out the top three plays of the night in The Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.