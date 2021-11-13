Feel Good Friday: Dressing for Success

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In this week’s Feel Good Friday, we share the story behind a picture you may have seen on 13abc’s facebook page just before Halloween.

The picture featured 6-year-old Jariah Penn, dressed in her costume of choice. After watching clips of the Tokyo Olympics online, the first grader told her mother she wanted to be Oshae Jones, a bronze medal winner.

“My mom told me she was a good boxer, so I wanted to be her for Halloween because I want to be a boxer, too,” Penn explained.

The picture garnered hundreds of likes and shares, and when Jones saw it, she decided she wanted to meet the girl face to face. The pair got a little one-on-one time just outside the 13abc studios, and the meeting turned into an impromptu mini training session.

Latoya Penn, Jariah’s mother, said she supports her children as they explore different interests, and seeing her daughter explore boxing in a gym full of mostly boys makes her proud. Seeing Jones take such care to encourage the girl nearly brought her to tears.

“Some people just go on with their life and that’s it. They’re just on TV, like everywhere else, but they don’t take the time out for kids in their community. So I applaud her for that,” Penn said.

Oshae said she believes it’s part of her responsibility.

“I just want to inspire young women and girls, just to let them know they can be whatever they wanna be,” she explained, “if you believe you can achieve.”

