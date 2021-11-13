One killed in crash in Perry Twp.

PERRY TWP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a crash Friday night in Perry Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:21pm on SR 309 near Mumaugh Road. Authorities identified the driver as Glen Davis, 42, from Harrod, Ohio.

Davis was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche eastbound on SR 309 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree, according to a press release from OSHP. Davis suffered fatal injuries and was transported by Bath Township EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Bath Township Fire and EMS, Perry Township Fire and EMS, and Army’s Auto Wrecking.

OSHP reported Davis was not wearing his safety belt and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation

