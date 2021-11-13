Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Search warrants name a suspect in a double homicide on Vance

The man named in the documents has not been charged for the murders
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking at a possible suspect in the double homicide on Vance Street.

TPD was able to review cell phone data of the victims, Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey, who were seen in the parking lot of the Wolf Pack Motorcycle Club on Cherry Street with a man on Sunday.

Detectives believe the suspect may have been in a relationship with one of the victims, with witnesses telling police the suspect was seen with a gun and he was with the women that night.

Based on the location of shell casings and cigarette ash in the vehicle, they believe that the suspect had been inside the vehicle with them. The search warrants did not reveal a motive for the deadly shooting.

13abc does not release the name of suspects who have not be charged with a crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say one person has been shot at an incident on Monroe St. near Douglas Rd....
Police: Man arrested after shooting man who stole his car
Ana Burke was last seen Nov. 11 in Stark County, Ohio. A statewide Amber Alert has been issued...
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Residents near Monroe St crime scene unsettled after latest shooting
TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
Teen shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon
Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June...
Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside

Latest News

The suspect name in the documents has not been charged with the murders
Toledo police are looking at a possible suspect in the double homicide on Vance St.
Dressed for Success
Dressed for Success
Stock Photo of a magnified cancer cell. Credit: UK Science Photo Library
Cancer drug shortage leaving some without a full dose of chemo treatment
teen
Teen unemployment at historic low