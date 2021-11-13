Search warrants name a suspect in a double homicide on Vance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking at a possible suspect in the double homicide on Vance Street.

TPD was able to review cell phone data of the victims, Natasha Carlisle and Laura Luckey, who were seen in the parking lot of the Wolf Pack Motorcycle Club on Cherry Street with a man on Sunday.

Detectives believe the suspect may have been in a relationship with one of the victims, with witnesses telling police the suspect was seen with a gun and he was with the women that night.

Based on the location of shell casings and cigarette ash in the vehicle, they believe that the suspect had been inside the vehicle with them. The search warrants did not reveal a motive for the deadly shooting.

13abc does not release the name of suspects who have not be charged with a crime.

