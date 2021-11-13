Traffic
Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking

Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.
Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local School will require masking throughout all schools starting on Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt shared the announcement with 13abc this evening, citing a rise in positive cases in the district:

Based on changes to quarantine rules, Washington Local Schools changed masking protocols on November 3. At that time, we set a threshold for returning to universal masking at 45 positive cases. Because we have reached that number and we want to ensure a healthy community heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, we will return to universal masking beginning Monday, November 15 until further notice. Please send a mask with your student beginning Monday. Masks will continue to be required on all school transportation. Per the new guidance, all students or staff who are exposed to a positive case outside of school will need to continue to quarantine at home. Those students or staff exposed at school, because of our return to universal masking, will be able to continue attending school.

