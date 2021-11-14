11/13: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sprinkles and flurries around tonight with lows near 32. Periods of snow on Sunday can be heavy at times. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Up to an inch of accumulation is expected, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Roads should be mainly wet, but a brief slushy accumulation will be possible during any heavier snowfall. Lingering snow early Sunday night, then lows later on will be near 30. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 40s. There may be some light snow Monday night with lows again around 30. Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Even warmer but breezy on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, and some rain will arrive in the afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning. Highs Thursday in the mid-40s and breezy again.

