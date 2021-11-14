Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/13: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Up to 1″ of snow possible on Sunday, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sprinkles and flurries around tonight with lows near 32. Periods of snow on Sunday can be heavy at times. Some rain may mix in during the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Up to an inch of accumulation is expected, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Roads should be mainly wet, but a brief slushy accumulation will be possible during any heavier snowfall. Lingering snow early Sunday night, then lows later on will be near 30. Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 40s. There may be some light snow Monday night with lows again around 30. Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Even warmer but breezy on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s, and some rain will arrive in the afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning. Highs Thursday in the mid-40s and breezy again.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect name in the documents has not been charged with the murders
Search warrants name a suspect in a double homicide on Vance
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Five-year-old Ana Burke is believed to be with Jonathan Stinnett, 36. She was last seen...
5-year-old girl abducted found safe
Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.
Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:21pm on SR 309 near...
One killed in crash in Perry Twp.

Latest News

11/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/13: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Nov. 13, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 13, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 13, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 13, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Our first sticking snow of the season is likely this weekend! Dan Smith has potential totals...
11/12: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast