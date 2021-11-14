Traffic
The 34th Annual Blade Holiday Parade stepped off Saturday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 34th Annual Blade Holiday Parade stepped off Saturday in downtown Toledo.

The parade kicked off at 10am at the corner of Jefferson and Summit.

Olympic bronze medalist boxer and Toledo native, Oshae Jones, served as the Grand Marshal of the parade.

“I just want to inspire everybody, little girls, just kids in general " said Jones. “I hope to motivate everybody to never give up.”

The parade also featured high school marching bands, color guards, dance teams, and mascots.

