Nov. 14, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Rain, snow and some warmer days all in the 7-day forecast!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST
TODAY: Rain and snow showers through the day. A slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces possible. Breezy. High 38. TONIGHT: Snow showers ending in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 30. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the evening. High 42. EXTENDED: Dry Tuesday before our next storm system brings rain and highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Dry again to end the workweek.

