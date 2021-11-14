Nov. 14, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

TODAY: Rain and snow showers through the day. A slushy accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces possible. Breezy. High 38. TONIGHT: Snow showers ending in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Low 30. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the evening. High 42. EXTENDED: Dry Tuesday before our next storm system brings rain and highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Dry again to end the workweek.