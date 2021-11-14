One person injured in two-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken the the hospital Sunday morning after a two-car crash in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded shortly before 4am to the intersection of Upton and West Sylvania.

According to authorities, a driver possibly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

The condition of the driver is unknown. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

