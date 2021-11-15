Traffic
11/14: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

One more chance for snowflakes Monday night, then a brief warmup.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lingering light rain and snow will taper off after midnight. With overnight lows around 30, some wet elevated surfaces could freeze. Some sunshine to start Monday, then more clouds return for the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Light snow and flurries will be possible Monday night, and a light dusting of snow can’t be ruled out with lows near 30. Some sunshine Tuesday and warmer with highs around 50. Breezy for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy, and rain is likely from the afternoon through Wednesday night. A bit of lingering rain is possible Thursday morning, otherwise breezy and cooler with highs in the mid-40s and partly sunny skies. More sunshine is likely for Friday with highs again in the mid-40s. Highs in the upper 40s next weekend with a chance for rain later Saturday into Sunday.

