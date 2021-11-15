Traffic
11/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Chilly start to the week; mild, rainy Wednesday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
1.3″ of snow officially fell at Toledo Express yesterday, though it’s been short-lived with highs back in the 40s today. Tuesday will prove partly to mostly cloudy, with one lone spike of mild temps in the 60s Wednesday... ahead of our next rainmaker rolling through that night. Cooler air returns, keeping us in the mid to upper-40s through next weekend.

