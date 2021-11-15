11/15: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

1.3″ of snow officially fell at Toledo Express yesterday, though it’s been short-lived with highs back in the 40s today. Tuesday will prove partly to mostly cloudy, with one lone spike of mild temps in the 60s Wednesday... ahead of our next rainmaker rolling through that night. Cooler air returns, keeping us in the mid to upper-40s through next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.