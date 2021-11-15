AAA hosting virtual job fair Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA will host a virtual hiring event to find more drivers for its Emergency Roadside Assistance team.

The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm. Roadside Assistance positions pay at least $15.50/hour with job training and benefits. Some locations are offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus.

The company said many of those who attend the virtual job fair Tuesday will be hired by Friday.

“We are proud of the professional development opportunities within our organization that can lead to roles like Fleet Supervisor, Operations Manager and more,” said James Croft, Director of Talent Acquisition for AAA Club Alliance.

