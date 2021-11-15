Authorities looking for armed robbery suspects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help looking for armed robbery suspects.

Authorities said Ridi’s Convenience Store in the 9100 block of Angola Road in Springfield Township was robbed on Nov. 11 just before 9:00 p.m. The suspects pictured below are believed to have been involved in the armed robbery.

LCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-111 or the sheriff’s office’s detective burau at 419-213-4987. You can remain anonymous.

