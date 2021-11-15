Traffic
Energy assistance services available now

As the temperature drops outside, your utility bills are going up. And it might be tough to keep up, but there are resources to help you pay.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pathway Toledo helps about 16,000 people a year. Right now, more than 100 people a day are applying for help through the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar is the Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services, with Pathway Toledo. She explains, “That’s a one-time annual benefit that clients receive, usually in the month of January.”

If a utility company is threatening to shut off your service, she says there’s the Winter Crisis program. “It’s a one-time assistance,” she explains. “If the client or the household has a disconnection notice, our funding will stop that disconnection.”

Families scraping to get by month-to-month have access to the Percentage of Income Payment Plan. Another plan provides up to $900 for propane. Pathway even offers help to get your furnace running.

“It’s a repair, not a complete furnace, but for those homeowners whose furnace is not working currently, we can assist with that as well,” says Rodriguez-Salazar.

All of these assistance services are income-based, and you must make an appointment to speak over the phone to apply. Once you complete your appointment, Rodriguez-Salazar says, “If all of the documentation is provided, the same day, that same day we will contact the utility company and let them know that we are making a payment.”

If you need help paying your utility bills, you can visit Pathway Toledo’s HEAP webpage to find out if you’re eligible and sign up.

