Energy assistance services available now

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pathway Toledo helps about 16,000 people a year. Right now, more than 100 people a day are applying for help through the Home Energy Assistance Program or HEAP.

Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar is the Director of Emergency and Empowerment Services, with Pathway Toledo. She explains, “That’s a one-time annual benefit that clients receive, usually in the month of January.”

If a utility company is threatening to shut off your service, she says there’s the Winter Crisis program. “It’s a one-time assistance,” she explains. “If the client or the household has a disconnection notice, our funding will stop that disconnection.”

Families scraping to get by month-to-month have access to the Percentage of Income Payment Plan. Another plan provides up to $900 for propane. Pathway even offers help to get your furnace running.

“It’s a repair, not a complete furnace, but for those homeowners whose furnace is not working currently, we can assist with that as well,” says Rodriguez-Salazar.

All of these assistance services are income-based, and you must make an appointment to speak over the phone to apply. Once you complete your appointment, Rodriguez-Salazar says, “If all of the documentation is provided, the same day, that same day we will contact the utility company and let them know that we are making a payment.”

If you need help paying your utility bills, you can visit Pathway Toledo’s HEAP webpage to find out if you’re eligible and sign up.

