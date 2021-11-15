Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Her family held a vigil in November.
Family of missing Lenawee Co. woman speaks
one person taken to the hospital after crash on Upton and West Sylvania.
One person injured in two-car crash
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:21pm on SR 309 near...
One killed in crash in Perry Twp.

Latest News

The network is down following cyber security attack.
Toledo Lucas County Public Library services back online after cybersecurity attack
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion
Toledo mayor announces city leadership changes, releases 2022 budget proposal
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill