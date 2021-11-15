Family seeks justice for slain children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kevin Moore is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s three sons in February. Five-year-old Ahmir Phillips and one-year-old Gabriel Phillips both died from their injuries. Four-year-old Ashtan Phillips survived a bullet to the head.

The boys’ family still mourns their losses.

“We’ll miss our cousins, and we’ll always miss them,” says the boys’ cousin, Kenny.

Now the family is pleading for punishment.

“There is no justice. There is no justice. Nothing will bring those babies back,” says the boys’ grandmother, Julie Price.

Last week, Moore was granted a third competency evaluation after being ruled competent twice before. Family members on Sunday gathered in front of the Lucas County jail to demand that Moore face trial. They yelled in front of the building where Moore is being held in the hope that Moore would hear their cries.

“He’s a monster. He’s the devil,” says the boys’ aunt Catrina Andrews.

“He needs a life sentence and a day,” says another aunt, Jessica Taylor.

Family members plan to gather again on Monday morning by 8:00 in front of the Lucas County Courthouse. They welcome any and all members of the public to join them until 4:00.

