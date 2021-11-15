Food pantry offering free turkeys, food boxes this Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grand Lodge Food Pantry will have a food distribution event on Thursday.

It’s happening at the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association building located at 1947 Franklin Ave. Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free turkeys will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in picking up a food distribution box must be 18 years or older with a valid state ID.

The non-profit hosts a food box pick-up event on the third Thursday of every month at the TPPA hall. Find additional details about the organization here.

