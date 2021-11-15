Traffic
Food pantry offering free turkeys, food boxes this Thursday

Food pantries are working overtime to make sure nobody goes hungry during the holidays.
Food pantries are working overtime to make sure nobody goes hungry during the holidays.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grand Lodge Food Pantry will have a food distribution event on Thursday.

It’s happening at the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association building located at 1947 Franklin Ave. Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free turkeys will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in picking up a food distribution box must be 18 years or older with a valid state ID.

The non-profit hosts a food box pick-up event on the third Thursday of every month at the TPPA hall. Find additional details about the organization here.

