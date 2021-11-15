Traffic
Former Toledo plastic surgeon sentenced on sex trafficking, illegal substances charges

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Toledo plastic surgeon found guilty of drugging and raping women was sentenced to 19.5 years in prison on Monday. He will also be fined $250,000.

Manish Gupta pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking and illegally dispensing a controlled substance in April of 2021. He owned and practiced at Artisan Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Gupta received the maximum sentence and fine for the charges. He will be eligible for supervised release after 10 years in prison. He is required to pay an additional $237,000 in restitution.

Agents obtained a federal search warrant for the thumb drives workers had stored the images on in December 2019. A complaint to the State of Ohio Medical Board was made in February 2020, saying Gupta had been raping women for years.

A federal search warrant was executed in March 2020 at Gupta’s residence, two medical offices, his vehicle and phone.

Employees at Gupta’s office found recordings on SD cards showing him engaging in sex with motionless women, items used for sex, and narcotics. Prosecutors said they had recordings from more than 20 different unconscious victims.

