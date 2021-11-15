Home to be demolished after Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is set to be demolished after a Monday morning fire.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hamilton Street just after midnight. Firefighters on the scene told 13abc they were working to take out smoke and hot spots until it could be demolished.

It is unclear whether the house was occupied. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

