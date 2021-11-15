Traffic
Home to be demolished after Monday morning fire

A home on Hamilton will be demolished after a Monday morning fire.
A home on Hamilton will be demolished after a Monday morning fire.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is set to be demolished after a Monday morning fire.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hamilton Street just after midnight. Firefighters on the scene told 13abc they were working to take out smoke and hot spots until it could be demolished.

It is unclear whether the house was occupied. This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

