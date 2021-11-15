Maumee Schools postpones fall play after positive COVID cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools postponed its fall play after production members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Great Gatsby was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. A message from the district said that COVID-19 protocols were enforced despite the positive cases.

“Out of an abundance of caution for not only the cast and crew, but also our patrons and staff, the decision has been made to delay the production,” the announcement read. “We are working on an alternative solution for this year’s play and hope to announce those plans soon.”

The announcement said the school will be in touch with ticket holders later this week to provide additional details.

