Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Maumee Schools postpones fall play after positive COVID cases

Panthers
Panthers(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee City Schools postponed its fall play after production members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Great Gatsby was originally scheduled to run through Nov. 19 through Nov. 21. A message from the district said that COVID-19 protocols were enforced despite the positive cases.

“Out of an abundance of caution for not only the cast and crew, but also our patrons and staff, the decision has been made to delay the production,” the announcement read. “We are working on an alternative solution for this year’s play and hope to announce those plans soon.”

The announcement said the school will be in touch with ticket holders later this week to provide additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police say a man is dead after a shooting on Walnut Street in Toledo.
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Her family held a vigil in November.
Family of missing Lenawee Co. woman speaks
one person taken to the hospital after crash on Upton and West Sylvania.
One person injured in two-car crash
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:21pm on SR 309 near...
One killed in crash in Perry Twp.

Latest News

Food pantries are working overtime to make sure nobody goes hungry during the holidays.
Food pantry offering free turkeys, food boxes this Thursday
AAA hosting virtual job fair Tuesday
Students walk through the hall
Virginia teen makes gun violence threats against Monroe County school
A home on Hamilton will be demolished after a Monday morning fire.
Home to be demolished after Monday morning fire