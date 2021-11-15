Traffic
November 15th Weather Forecast

Cool Week, Warmer Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and cold today with an occasional flurry or sprinkle. A little filtered sun is possible on Tuesday with a high in the middle 40s. A surge of warmth will arrive on Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 60s. Rain is possible west of Toledo in the afternoon. Showers are much more likely Thursday night with about a half inch of rain possible. Showers should end just after daybreak on Thursday. The rest of the 7-day forecast looks relatively dry and cool with highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees.

