Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting at the Canyon Cove Apartments on Walnut Circle near Holland-Sylvania Road in Toledo Sunday night.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Walnut shortly before 8:30 pm Sunday. Police there tell 13abc that the victim was a man who was a resident of the apartments. Additional details as the nature of the shooting and whether there are any suspects has not yet been released, but the detective said they were looking at scenes at both the front and back of the complex.

If this is ruled a homicide, it will be the 61st in the city in 2021, tying the record for the highest number of homicides in Toledo in a single year.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as information is released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family held a vigil in November.
Family of missing Lenawee Co. woman speaks
The suspect name in the documents has not been charged with the murders
Search warrants name a suspect in a double homicide on Vance
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:21pm on SR 309 near...
One killed in crash in Perry Twp.
Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.
Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking

Latest News

One man is dead after a shooting at the Canyon Cove Apartments in Toledo
One dead in shooting at Toledo apartments
Toledo celebrates the 34th annual Blade Holiday Parade downtown
The 34th Annual Blade Holiday Parade stepped off Saturday
one person taken to the hospital after crash on Upton and West Sylvania.
One person injured in two-car crash
Her family held a vigil in November.
Family of missing Lenawee Co. woman speaks