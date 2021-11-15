One dead in shooting at Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting at the Canyon Cove Apartments on Walnut Circle near Holland-Sylvania Road in Toledo Sunday night.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Walnut shortly before 8:30 pm Sunday. Police there tell 13abc that the victim was a man who was a resident of the apartments. Additional details as the nature of the shooting and whether there are any suspects has not yet been released, but the detective said they were looking at scenes at both the front and back of the complex.

If this is ruled a homicide, it will be the 61st in the city in 2021, tying the record for the highest number of homicides in Toledo in a single year.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as information is released.

