Police investigating suspicious death in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Monday morning just after 6:00 a.m. Deputies met up with the caller and found a body inside a home.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a location of the incident or information as to what lead the deputies to believe the death was suspicious. The deceased person’s identity was not released. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in to help the investigation.

