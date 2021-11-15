Traffic
Student detained after making threat against Anthony Wayne HS

(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student who made a threat against Anthony Wayne High School was removed from the school Monday and is in police custody.

In a letter to families, the district said a social media post made by one of its students was reported to the school administration and Whitehouse Police. The student was questioned and later removed from the school.

“At this time, we feel that the incident is resolved and all students and staff are safe,” the letter read.

The letter went on to say that safety is a priority and district personnel are available to hear concerns from students and their families.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed.

A social media post from the Whitehouse Police Department said the AW school community is safe and the student is question is being detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

