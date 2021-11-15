Toledo Lucas County Public Library services back online after cybersecurity attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Lucas County Public Library public computers and Wifi access has been restored after it suffered a cybersecurity attack, as well as its public-facing catalog functions.

The library system said an investigation into the attack is ongoing and if any sensitive information was compromised it will contact any people affected. It is assuring the public it does not keep anyone’s credit card information, social security numbers, or borrowing history.

A media release said the library needed to examine its systems before bringing everything back online.

“That includes a robust catalog system serving almost 300,000 cardholders across 20 locations; 90 servers; 1,500 public and staff computers; a website that gets more than 1 million visits per month; and a complex data center that is monitored 24/7 to process requests from our users and guard against cybersecurity threats,” the release read. “Our entire operation had to be taken offline, investigated for lingering threats, and then carefully brought back online to ensure vulnerabilities did not persist.”

It added that the TLCPL has not paid a ransom and does not plan to.

