Toledo mayor announces city leadership changes, releases 2022 budget proposal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the details the city’s proposed budget for 2022 on Monday.

Monday marked the deadline to submit the budget proposal to Toledo City Council. A new digital tool is now available on the city’s website to give the public the opportunity to find details about the administration’s planned expenditures and priorities, available here.

Kapszukiewicz highlighted his priorities of adding more police officers and firefighters, investing in opportunities for youth, and improving Toledo’s roads.

“Next year we have even greater opportunity to move our city forward,” Kapszukiewicz said. “The 2022 budget coupled with the Toledo Recovery Plan will allow us to make unprecedented investments in our city.”

He also announced a reorganization of the administration’s leadership team. Instead of a single chief of staff, he is appointing two co-equal deputy mayors: Abby Arnold and Karen Poore. Arnold will oversee the delivery of infrastructure services and Poore will oversee delivery of direct services.

The city is also creating new departments including the Toledo Department of Transportation and a department of Public Safety. The transportation department will be headed up by Doug Stevens. The Public Safety Director will be Brian Byrd, who is retiring as Toledo’s Fire Chief. The mayor said he’s set to start Feb. 11. The Deputy Safety Director will be Angel Tucker, who will start Jan. 3. The mayor also said applications are opening today to find a new fire chief.

The new Director of Parks and Youth Engagement will be Joe Fausnaugh and the Director of the Economic Development Department will be Brandon Sehlhorst, with Sandy Spang as Deputy Director. Rosalyn Clemmons will be the Director of the Department fo Housing and Community Development.

