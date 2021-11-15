Virginia teen makes gun violence threats against Monroe County school

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gun violence threat to a Frenchtown Township school.

Authorities said a 13-year-old boy from Lynchburg, Virginia, made threats against Triumph Academy School but believe the teen is not capable of acting on it. The gun violence threats were sent out through a group text with students from Triumph Academy. The Virginia boy was friends with the students through online gaming.

One of the student’s parents alerted school officials about the threat. The sheriff’s office was able to get in touch with the mother of the boy who made the threat and authorities in Lynchburg are helping with the investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530.

