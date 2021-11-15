Woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Krystal Hart visited Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant on Nov. 5 to get a late-night burger meal. She said she got her food around 10:45 p.m. and drove home.

As she drove, she tried sipping her soda, but she said she thought there was an issue with her straw as it was hard to get liquid through it, WIS reported.

When she got home and finished her food, she opened the lid and discovered nearly a dozen receipts at the bottom of her cup.

The franchise owner later confirmed to WIS that the employee found responsible was caught on surveillance camera putting receipts in the drink before it was filled with soda. He said the employee has since been fired.

“When I think about the cup, I think about whose hands touched the cup, the receipts, the ink that had been sitting in the cup,” Hart said. “It is stressful because you don’t know how this is going to affect you in the future.”

She immediately called the restaurant, which was closing for the night. She said a manager was not present, so she asked for a corporate contact.

Hart said the company gave her the runaround.

“They said they’re not affiliated with Freddy’s corporate, they’re franchise, so I asked for the franchise owner’s number, but they couldn’t give me that and could just take my information down,” Hart said.

She went to the restaurant the morning of Nov. 6 as the restaurant opened and said the manager at the store offered her coupons for her next visit.

She said the manager inquired about which employee handed her the order, but Hart said she couldn’t recall exactly what the person looked like because she wasn’t expecting to need that information. The manager then allegedly told her that the employee was in training.

“If they were in training, that means someone saw them,” Hart said. “That means two sets of eyes should have been on my food and beverage.”

The manager gave Hart the district manager’s phone number, which she called on Nov. 8.

Hart describes the conversation as extremely casual and that the district manager explained he hadn’t been listening to his voicemails because he was dealing with a medical emergency.

“I was frustrated that I wasn’t getting any assistance. Everyone was just sending me along to different people,” Hart said.

She said she took videos and photos of the cup with the receipts to help solve the problem.

After feeling dismissed by managers and after not hearing a response from corporate, Hart took to social media.

“My intent was to provide them to management to show them what happened, but it’s been a constant runaround, so that’s why I posted on social media,” Hart said Krystal. “It shouldn’t take five, six phone calls and six, seven social media posts for me to get a valid answer.”

Hart said she also emailed the franchise owner on Nov. 5 and did not receive a response.

On Sunday, after WIS contacted corporate, the restaurant and the district manager, Hart said the franchise owner offered her a refund.

The franchise owner said Hart had been “not compliant and disrespectful,” which is why he had to get involved, amid disputed claims that he had contacted her earlier.

Hart said she felt physically ill after ingesting the drink with receipts in it. She said she experienced vomiting from the drink and from being emotionally disturbed by the incident.

She said she did not seek medical attention for her illness because she was worried about finances.

