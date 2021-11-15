Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a crash that sent a car into the side of the Cherry Street Mission.

The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. 17th was closed at Monroe Street.

One woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries and a 13abc crew at the scene saw officers place one man in handcuffs. The building was not damaged.

Additional details about what may have caused the crash were not immediately available.

