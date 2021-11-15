Traffic
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Cherry Street Mission

The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m....
The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a crash that sent a car into the side of the Cherry Street Mission.

The two car crash happened near the intersection of Monroe Street and 17th just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. 17th was closed at Monroe Street.

One woman was taken to a hospital for her injuries and a 13abc crew at the scene saw officers place one man in handcuffs. The building was not damaged.

Additional details about what may have caused the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

