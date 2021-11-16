Traffic
11/16: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Warm/wet Wednesday; 40s to close out the week
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PM peeks of sun won’t do much to warm us up this afternoon, though Wednesday’s highs will top out in the mid-60s! Light rain will become more moderate as a front approaches that evening, with winds gusting up past 30mph ahead of it. We’ll return to the 40s to close out the week, with our next chance of a wintry mix arriving late in the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

