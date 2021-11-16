Traffic
Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

